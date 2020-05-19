Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho's prime minister resigns after pressure over murder

PTI | Maseru | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:14 IST
Lesotho's prime minister resigns after pressure over murder
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has resigned after losing a struggle with leaders of his party who wanted him out over allegations of his involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo. The 80-year-old Thabane had said he would go at the end of July, but rivals in his All Basotho Convention party reached a deal with the main opposition Democratic Congress to form a new government in the southern African nation.

A Council of State meeting on Monday advised King Letsie III to swear in Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Wednesday, according to the king's senior private secretary, Monehela Posholi. That left Thabane no choice but to leave in a historic smooth transfer of power without a no confidence vote or elections.

"The time to retire from the great theater of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived," Thabane said in a televised address Monday. He asked citizens to give his successor the "utmost support." Thabane served as prime minister from 2012 to 2015 and from 2017 to now. The first stint also ended prematurely as he was pushed out by opponents allegedly for failure to deliver on electoral promises. Despite his requests to regional Southern African Development Community mediators, Thabane leaves without any guarantees from immunity from prosecution for the 2017 murder.

Thabane had filed for divorce from Lipolelo when she was shot dead near her Maseru home on the night of June 14, 2017. The attack occurred just two days before Thabane was sworn in for his second stint as prime minister. His current wife, Maesaiah, who is also charged, has been out on bail while Thabane asked the Constitutional Court to stop the courts from trying him for the crime while he remained in office. His retirement means he could now stand trial.

Among Majoro's immediate tasks as prime minister will be to pass the budget and revive the economy. Despite confirming only one case of the coronavirus, Lesotho's economy has taken a massive hit due to the global slowdown.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Over 21 lakh passengers reach home in 1,595 'Shramik Special' trains so far

More than 21 lakh passengers have reached their native places in 1,595 Shramik Special trains which have been operationalized so far from various states across the country, the government said on Tuesday. As on 19th May 2020 till 1600 hrs,...

Children with COVID-19 may be less contagious than adults, two UK epidemiologists say

There are tentative signs that children may not spread the novel coronavirus as much as adults, two top epidemiologists said on Tuesday, though they cautioned that the bad news was that human immunity may not last that long. As Europe and t...

Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur R...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on EU recovery-fund plan, oil climbs

The euro and European government debt rallied on Tuesday, lifted by a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, while oil rose on growing demand as countries eased business lockdowns. A gauge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020