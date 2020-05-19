Jaishankar holds virtual meeting with South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss the ways in which Korean business could help with India's economic recovery in a post-corona world. "A detailed virtual review of our relationship with FM Kang Kyung-wha of ROK. Value the contribution that Korean business can make to India's economic recovery. Also, we discussed global issues of the post-Corona world. Look forward to our Joint Commission Meeting once normalcy resumes," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had a conversation with his UK counterpart Dominic Raab on issues including coronavirus and world politics. "Continued the conversation with FM @DominicRaab of UK. Covered our coronavirus cooperation as well as global issues and world politics," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, External Affairs Minister has been holding talks with world leaders on several issues pertaining to the contagion and efforts to combat the virus. (ANI)