Odd News Roundup: Australian police arrest German student over break-in

Odd News Roundup: Australian police arrest German student over break-inDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in
Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits. New South Wales (NSW) Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australian Museum on May 10 around 1 a.m. local time, using some nearby scaffolding to gain access, before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- German
- Sydney
- New South Wales
ALSO READ
Current Indian team can't be compared to Australian teams of 90's and 2000s: Nehra
China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery
Top Australian biotech firm CSL joins virus treatment race
Tennis-Australian Open at risk due to COVID-19, says Tiley
Australian Rules-AFL investigating Crows players for breach of training protocol