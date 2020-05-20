Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in U.S., Canada

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in U.S., CanadaReuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 03:01 IST
Johnson and Johnson on Tuesday said it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States and Canada as part of a broad reassessment of its consumer product portfolio prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
J&J faces lawsuits from consumers claiming its talc products, including Johnson's Baby Powder, caused their cancer, but J&J said it remains confident in the product's safety.
