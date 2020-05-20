China's Taiwan affairs office says reunification is natural trend

China's Taiwan affairs office says reunification is natural trendReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:49 IST
"Reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland is the natural trend of history and efforts to seek independence for the island are a dead-end, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said in a statement that China will never leave any room for various forms of "Taiwan independence" or tolerate any act of separating Taiwan from China, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- Taiwan Affairs Office
- Xinhua
ALSO READ
Taiwan rebuffs WHO, says China has no right to represent it
Taiwan makes new push for inclusion in World Health Assembly
Taiwan makes new push for inclusion in World Health Assembly
Give us first-hand information to fight virus, Taiwan asks WHO
Baseball-Virus easing, Taiwan to allow fans back to stadiums this week