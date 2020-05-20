Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2: AI special flight from Philippines to arrive in Kochi via Mumbai
An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai.ANI | Manila | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:06 IST
An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai. "Bringing Indians Home!#VandeBharatMission #Philippines Phase 2 Day 2 begins! AI 1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passengers queue up for check-in after the thermal screening @MIAAGovPH. Passengers waiting are served lunch by the Embassy," the Indian Embassy in the Philippines said on Twitter.
The Embassy also said that over a thousand stranded Indians have been evacuated so far from the Philippines, and appreciated the efforts of the External Affairs Ministry, EAM S Jaishankar as well as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. These evacuations are being carried out as part of the Government of India's second phase of 'Vande Bharat' operation.
