Leonardo DiCaprio to support DR Congo's Virunga National Park after deadly attack

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:24 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio to support DR Congo's Virunga National Park after deadly attack
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / LeonardoDiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined a campaign to support the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park which is a popular tourist attraction and is known for its endangered mountain gorilla population. It is Africa's oldest nature reserve which came under a deadly attack last month, according to a news report by 'BusinessGhana'.

On April 12, rangers at the park were killed in an ambush by a suspected Rwandan rebel group. Leonardo DiCaprio has now contributed to a new fund that aims to support the park.

Earth Alliance, a group co-founded by the actor, has donated part of the initial 2million dollars (£1.65m) funding, although it is not clear exactly how much.

"I had the great honor of meeting and supporting Virunga's courageous team in their fight against illegal oil drilling in 2013," said DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio was an executive producer on the documentary Virunga, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2014.

"Virunga urgently needs funds to protect the endangered mountain gorilla population, to provide support to the rangers and the families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to help deliver essential disease prevention efforts," he said.

On May 18, the park has launched the Virunga Fund, made up of donations from groups including Earth Alliance, which was co-founded by DiCaprio, Emerson Collective, and Global Wildlife Conservation. The European Commission has also contributed.

Virunga National Park is a Unesco World Heritage site which is one of the most biologically diverse in the world and is home to several hundred species of birds, reptiles, and mammals.

