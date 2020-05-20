Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Hospitals in PoK get used PPE kits, masks with 'paan' stains

Poor healthcare facilities in Pakistan were once again exposed when authorities at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad complained of receiving personal protective equipment (PPEs) which were already used, with some of them stained with betel leaf.

ANI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:52 IST
COVID-19: Hospitals in PoK get used PPE kits, masks with 'paan' stains
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Poor healthcare facilities in Pakistan were once again exposed when authorities at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad complained of receiving personal protective equipment (PPEs) which were already used, with some of them stained with betel leaf. A tweet posted on the official account of the Chief Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, read, "Hospital across AJK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) has received around 3 lakh PPE kits from a military hospital, Rawalpindi but the kit we got in our hospital were already used before. Some of the masks had a red stain on them, after lab testing it was found those were paan (betel leaf) stain."

"As per our hospital protocol, we destroyed all kits to ensure no infection gets spread in our hospital. It's shameful that after receiving fake Made-in-China testing machine, AJK has now become a dumping ground for used PPE kits," the Twitter thread added. The hospital was constructed with humanitarian assistance donated by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates to alleviate the sufferings of the people of the region, who were affected from the devastating earthquake in 2005.

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases soared to 45,898, with 1,932 new ones reported on Wednesday. With poor testing and trained medical staff, PoK has registered 133 COVID-19 cases whereas Gilgit Baltistan has reported 556 positive cases.

Earlier, the doctors in PoK held protests against the government for its failure to provide PPE kits to treat COVID-19 patients. However, many of these healthcare workers denied going to hospitals without PPE kits, which have affected the testing and treatment of suspected coronavirus patients.

Islamabad has been discriminately treating PoK and Gilgit Baltistan during the outbreak, which has directly affected the lives of people in the regions. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Buses provided by Congress unfit for transporting migrant workers: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a political stunt....

As in 1918, New York may use staggered work hours to keep subway safe

As New York City makes plans to reopen in the coming months, officials are dusting off the playbook from the 1918 flu pandemic, when businesses were ordered to begin their work days at staggered times to prevent the subway from becoming a v...

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 5,952

As many as 107 new cases were reported in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,952. Out of the total number of cases, 3,373 have recovered, 2,436 are active and 143 have died.With 5,611 new ca...

Inappropriate to make Army speak over border issues: Nepal PM on Indian Army Chief's remark on Lipulekh issue

It is inappropriate to make the Army speak over border issues in between two neighbouring countries, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in response to Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravanes remarks on Nepal acting on behest of someone afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020