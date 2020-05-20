Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Lankan PM Wickremesinghe lauds Kerala Health Minister for checking spread of coronavirus

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:28 IST
Former Lankan PM Wickremesinghe lauds Kerala Health Minister for checking spread of coronavirus
Former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo)

Former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has praised Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja's proactive and bold leadership in curbing the spread of the coronavirus in her state. Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case in January, has recorded an impressive recovery rate and flattening of the COVID-19 curve. Of all 642 confirmed cases in the state, only three lives have been lost and 497 people have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery.

In a letter to Shailaja dated May 18, Wickremesinghe said, "As the minister of health you have demonstrated that effective disease control is possible even if resources are limited." "Your leadership in responding proactively and boldly has made this possible," he said. The 63-year-old minister has won international acclaim for her leadership during the Nipah and coronavirus outbreaks in Kerala. Wickremesinghe pointed out that intensive testing was the key to success in Kerala's fight against the coronavirus. The former prime minister, in early March, told an all-party meeting in Sri Lanka that intense testing was the solution to check the virus spread.

Sri Lanka has recorded 1,027 coronavirus cases with over half of them recovering. So far, the virus has claimed nine lives in the country. The island-nation has eased its lockdown drastically since last week with only two districts being under curfew.

Even in those areas, offices and businesses have reopened under health guidelines.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

This is not time to play politics; allow Congress to ply buses to ferry migrants: Priyanka to UP CM

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on Wednesday to allow her party to ply buses to ferry migrants to their homes amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, without playing polit...

Cyclone Amphan: Over 5 lakh people in WB and over 1.58 lakh people in Odisha evacuated as per data from state govts, says DG NDRF

Cyclone Amphan Over 5 lakh people in WB and over 1.58 lakh people in Odisha evacuated as per data from state govts, says DG NDRF ...

Kazakhstan may have to halt Tengiz work over coronavirus spread

Work may have to be halted at the giant Tengiz oilfield if management and local authorities fail to curb the spread of coronavirus cases among workers, Kazakhstans chief sanitary doctor said on Wednesday. There have been 935 cases of COVID-...

Ajay Devgn congratulates Narendra Modi as Ayushman Bharat scheme crosses 1 crore beneficiaries benchmark

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crossing the one crore mark. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the countrys flagship public health insurance scheme, which aims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020