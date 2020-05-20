Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh evacuates 1 million people ahead of Amphan landfall

Around one million people have been evacuated from Bangladesh coastal region in the run-up to Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit the country's coast on Wednesday evening.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:24 IST
Bangladesh evacuates 1 million people ahead of Amphan landfall
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around one million people have been evacuated from Bangladesh coastal region in the run-up to Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to hit the country's coast later today. All major maritime ports of the country have been asked to hoist great danger signal number 10 as extremely severe Cyclone Amphan moves closer, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Cyclone Amphan will make landfall close to Sunderbans between Digha and Hatiya island as an extremely severe cyclonic storm. According to a special bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Storm Warning Center, issued at 9 am on Wednesday, the coastal districts of Noakhali, Feni, Chittagong, Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Barguna, Patuakhali and Cox's Bazar their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger.

The water in Bishkhali, Buriswar, and Balesh rivers are flowing 33 centimeters above the danger level in Barguna district as of Wednesday at 11 am. Meanwhile, India has evacuated over 4.5 lakh people from Odisha, West Bengal.

"Amphan is the most intense cyclone - the second super cyclone - which has been formed in the Bay of Bengal after 1999," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday. "Amphan will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Island tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening, speed during landfall will be in the range of 155 - 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, a very devastating speed," he said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Excise dept busts syndicate supplying foreign liquor during lockdown

The Delhi Excise Department has busted a syndicate that was supplying foreign liquor in the national capital during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday. According to a statement, around 50 liquor bottles of forei...

Ready action plan on limited resumption of film shoots:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on the limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the ...

2 BSF personnel killed in JK militant attack

Two BSF personnel were killed when militants fired upon them in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Motorcycle-borne militants fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from here in the o...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-US Open without fans would devalue title win: Cilic

Marin Cilic thinks winning the U.S. Open in front of empty stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium would be forever remembered as a Grand Slam triumph with a very big asterisk, the former champion told Reuters.The tennis season came to a halt in Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020