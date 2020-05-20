Slovak government will subsidise rents to firms forced to close in crisis

The Slovak government will help companies forced to shut down because of coronavirus restrictions by paying a portion of their rents, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The state will pay landlords a sum equal to a discount that they offer to tenants, Matovic said.

"If the landlord gives a 50% discount, the state will pay the second half and the tenant will not pay anything," Matovic told a news conference. The plan has yet to be approved by the government and parliament but the first payments were expected to be made in June. The Economy Ministry estimated the measure would cost 150 million to 200 million euros.

Daniel Krakovsky from the Initiative of Slovak Retailers welcomed the deal, saying that without it landlords were not willing to negotiate discounts. "Retailers had to shut their shops and did not generate any revenue and even paying 10% or 20% of the rent would mean using reserves that they now want to spend on restarting their businesses," Krakovsky said.

The government has already introduced measures to help companies and employees such as paying a part of employees' wages, allowing deferrals of social and health insurance payments, or providing loan guarantees. Slovakia lifted most restrictions in May, with shopping malls reopening on Wednesday. Other shops opened in late April and early May.

Slovakia has had far fewer cases of the coronavirus than its neighbors, with 1,496 cases and 28 deaths recorded so far. But its economy has been hard hit and the Finance Ministry expects GDP to drop by 7.2% and the state budget deficit to swell to 8.4% of GDP in 2020.