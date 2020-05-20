Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovak government will subsidise rents to firms forced to close in crisis

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:18 IST
Slovak government will subsidise rents to firms forced to close in crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Slovak government will help companies forced to shut down because of coronavirus restrictions by paying a portion of their rents, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The state will pay landlords a sum equal to a discount that they offer to tenants, Matovic said.

"If the landlord gives a 50% discount, the state will pay the second half and the tenant will not pay anything," Matovic told a news conference. The plan has yet to be approved by the government and parliament but the first payments were expected to be made in June. The Economy Ministry estimated the measure would cost 150 million to 200 million euros.

Daniel Krakovsky from the Initiative of Slovak Retailers welcomed the deal, saying that without it landlords were not willing to negotiate discounts. "Retailers had to shut their shops and did not generate any revenue and even paying 10% or 20% of the rent would mean using reserves that they now want to spend on restarting their businesses," Krakovsky said.

The government has already introduced measures to help companies and employees such as paying a part of employees' wages, allowing deferrals of social and health insurance payments, or providing loan guarantees. Slovakia lifted most restrictions in May, with shopping malls reopening on Wednesday. Other shops opened in late April and early May.

Slovakia has had far fewer cases of the coronavirus than its neighbors, with 1,496 cases and 28 deaths recorded so far. But its economy has been hard hit and the Finance Ministry expects GDP to drop by 7.2% and the state budget deficit to swell to 8.4% of GDP in 2020.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he may host G7 in person, after earlier cancelling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may again host the G7 summit in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or sim...

Soccer-No decision yet on ending WSL season, says FA

The English Football Association said on Wednesday that is in talks with Womens Super League WSL and Womens Championship clubs about how to conclude the season, but no decision has been taken to end it early.Sky Sports reported earlier on W...

FinMin exempts B2B firms from using only BHIM, RuPay for accepting payments

The finance ministry on Wednesday exempted companies with a turnover of over Rs 50 crore and involved in only B2B transactions from the requirement of accepting payments only by electronic modes like RuPay or BHIM-UPI. It is clarified that ...

As Delhiites hesitate to step out, paratransit vehicle drivers struggle to run home

With people keeping indoors and venturing out only for urgent needs, drivers of paratransit vehicles like autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis struggle to find passengers and make ends meet. The compulsion to follow social distancing norm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020