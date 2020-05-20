Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson refuses to back down on ‘unfair’ surcharge on foreign doctors

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:18 IST
UK PM Johnson refuses to back down on ‘unfair’ surcharge on foreign doctors

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed any hope of a review into what has been branded an “unfair” surcharge on foreign doctors, including Indians, working in the UK’s state-funded National Health Service. A number of professional associations for doctors in Britain have been campaigning against the annual Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), imposed of foreign workers to raise additional funds for the NHS, as an additional burden while they directly contribute to the health service.

The Opposition Labour Party Leader, Keir Starmer, backed their campaign in the House of Commons during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, when he asked Johnson if he thinks the surcharge on NHS doctors and nurses is “fair”. “I have thought a great deal about this and I do accept and understand the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff. I have been a personal beneficiary of people and carers who have come from abroad and, frankly, saved my life,” replied Johnson, making a reference to his COVID-19 hospitalisation last month during which he was cared for by foreign medics.

“I know exactly their importance. On the other hand, we must look at the realities that this is a great national service, a national institution which needs funding and those contributions actually help us to raise about 900 million pounds. It is very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources, so I do think that is the right way forward,” he said. The IHS, introduced in April 2015, is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months and is set for a further hike from 400 pounds to 624 pounds per year. With the charge applicable on each member of a family, the overall cost is seen as prohibitive in a number of cases, over and above the tax payments.

In a letter to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel by the Doctors Association UK this week, Indian-origin chair Dr Rinesh Parmar branded the surcharge as “deeply unfair” and the government’s move to dismiss a previous statement promising a review into the issue as a “gross insult” to medics on the coronavirus frontlines. “At a time when we are mourning colleagues your steadfast refusal to reconsider the deeply unfair immigration health surcharge is a gross insult to all who are serving this country at its time of greatest need,” notes the letter.

“Not only is this a betrayal of all these hardworking people, but also represents a deterrent to attracting talented and skilled workers to the UK – a stated aim of this government’s immigration policy,” it adds, in reference to the British government’s new skills-based post-Brexit immigration strategy, which cleared its second reading in the House of Commons this week. According to a recent Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) study, Indians make up one in 10 of all foreign-born doctors in the NHS and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), which represents this group, is among the bodies campaigning against the IHS for years and had most recently written to the UK PM on the issue in March.

“We believe that this surcharge is discriminatory and unfair, as the overseas workers are already paying their due share of National Insurance contributions, superannuation and income tax,” the BAPIO letter said. “We request you to remove the health surcharge with immediate effect. The NHS has been in a workforce crisis for several years, but now with the COVID-19 epidemic, there has never been a worse time for an overstrained service, and we require all the help we can get to meet the challenges,” it added.

The UK Home Office had announced a free-of-charge visa extension and a waiver of the annual IHS for NHS medics whose visa was set to expire by October, in order for them to have the "peace of mind" as they combat the deadly virus across the country’s hospitals. Doctors' associations had hoped that exemption could be made permanent as the “smallest recognition” of the contribution of overseas doctors to the UK’s health service. However, Johnson’s latest statement in Parliament will come as a big blow for their campaign.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cummins accepts risk of using saliva but says cricket need alternate option to shine ball

Australias premier fast bowler Pat Cummins while accepting the health risk associated with the usage of saliva urged games custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball. Cummins said applying sweat...

Rahul to jointly launch Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs new Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which will be launched on Thursday, will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help increase the area under cultivation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He said the aim of the scheme is to help fa...

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit jumps two-folds to Rs 98.63 cr

JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020, helped by cost reductions. The company had posted a profit of Rs 39.38 crore in January...

PMVVY rate of return reduced to 7.4 pc, scheme extended till Mar 2023

The government on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana PMVVY, a social security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21, down from 8 per cent in the previous fiscal, as it extended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020