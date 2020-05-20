NRG, FaZe Clan looking to add LoL franchises to LCK '21

RunAway, NRG Esports and FaZe Clan are among the North American esports franchises bidding to join the LCK for the 2021 season, Korean news site Fomos reported. At least 25 teams filed a letter of interest to be considered for the LCK '21 season, including NRG and FaZe Clan, two of the most popular North American teams currently operating without a League of Legends franchise. LCK is following the current trend in esports and shifting to a franchise format next year.

Only 10 spots are available in the Korean League of Legends tournament. NRG Esports has been off the League of Legends map since disbanding its team in 2016. FaZe Clan and RunAway have been successful in other game titles.

Franchise slots are projected to go for a significant sum, considering they have sold for between $35 million and $45 million in other leagues.