Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle

Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffleReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:55 IST
An Italian woman on Wednesday won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects.
The winner, who like other participants bought a 100 euro lottery ticket, will acquire the Spanish master's 1921 oil-on-canvas still life "Nature morte", a small abstract representing a table, newspapers and a glass of absinth.
