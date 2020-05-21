Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want Indian students come to country for study: Wells

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 08:30 IST
Want Indian students come to country for study: Wells

COVID-19 has created enormous anxiety and uncertainty but the US administration wants that Indian students come to the country for study, a senior American diplomat told a Washington DC-based think tank on Wednesday. Alice Wells, the outgoing Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, however, said presently visas are not being processed due to the pandemic.

“So this is going to be an issue that I think we have to muddle our way through,” she told the former US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, during a virtual discussion held by the Atlantic Council. Over 200,000 Indian students study in various American universities and they constitute the second largest group of foreign students in the US after China. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all educational institutions are shut during the spring break, which has now been extended for the rest of the academic year till August. “COVID-19 has created enormous anxiety and uncertainty for both American and foreign students alike, We need to ensure that as conditions allow, we do everything possible to keep that upward trajectory of Indian students in the United States, which last year topped over 200,000,” Wells said, adding that they needed to do everything possible in the present circumstances. ' “We're going to, have to, approach this with an open mind," she said, adding that the students act as ambassadors between the countries and their goal is to have Indian students in the US.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PGA pro Hoffman says Tour's return plan doesn't 'have all the answers'

Charley Hoffman, one of the players providing input as the US PGA Tour plots its return from its coronavirus hiatus, says golfers will face a changed landscape when competition resumes. What we used to do and how easy, how fluid we had it...

Chores and childcare: who bears the brunt in lockdown? Women

Working mothers in Europe and the United States are taking on most of the extra housework and childcare created by lockdown - and many are struggling to cope, a survey showed on Thursday.Women with children now spend an average 65 hours a w...

Maha: Rs 2,000 fine for violating lockdown rules in Washim

The Washim district administration in Maharashtra has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms upon their return from other places and Rs 500 for spitting and not wearing masks in public place...

Jakob Ingebrigtsen triumphs in family affair as racing returns in Norway

Jakob Ingebrigtsen edged out brother Henrik to set a national 5km road race record as athletics returned to Norway after a coronavirus-enforced absence. Jakob clocked 13min 29sec in Stavanger with Henrik just a couple of seconds behind, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020