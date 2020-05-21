Twin quakes strike Nepal in a span of 6 hours

Twin quakes strike Nepal in a span of 6 hoursPTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:38 IST
Two medium intensity earthquakes hit Nepal on Thursday in a span of six hours, the National Seismological Centre said
However, there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremors. The first jolt measuring a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale hit Darchula district in far-west Nepal at 2.45 am
Another quake of 3.4 magnitudes struck Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of Kathmandu, at 8.14 am. The epicenter of the quake was located at Anantalingeshwor area in the district. The slight tremor was also felt in and around Kathmandu city.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Kathmandu
- Darchula district
- Anantalingeshwor
- Bhaktapur
ALSO READ
Lockdown beauty: Jacaranda trees with purple flowers beautify picturesque Kathmandu
West Bengal govt yet to send compliance report on supply of essential goods through Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangla borders: MHA.
6 Indians undergoing treatment for COVID-19 recover in Nepal
Nepal sends monetary aid to its citizens living in Ranchi amid corona lockdown
COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown till May 18, suspends cross-border movement until May 31