Twin quakes strike Nepal in a span of 6 hours

Two medium intensity earthquakes hit Nepal on Thursday in a span of six hours, the National Seismological Centre said

However, there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremors. The first jolt measuring a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale hit Darchula district in far-west Nepal at 2.45 am

Another quake of 3.4 magnitudes struck Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of Kathmandu, at 8.14 am. The epicenter of the quake was located at Anantalingeshwor area in the district. The slight tremor was also felt in and around Kathmandu city.