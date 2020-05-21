Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floodwaters start to recede in Michigan after flooding

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:31 IST
Floodwaters start to recede in Michigan after flooding

Floodwaters that breached two privately owned dams in Michigan began to recede on Thursday after displacing thousands of people and spreading to a Dow Chemical plant and a nearby hazardous waste cleanup site. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said U.S. President Donald Trump had pledged federal support in the aftermath of the floods. Days of heavy rain caused the Tittabawassee River to overflow its banks and breach two dams, the Edenville and Sanford, in central Michigan earlier in the week.

"This is unlike everything we've seen before. The damage is truly devastating," Whitmer told a news conference. Around 11,000 people in Midland County were evacuated as flood waters lapped around heavy buildings and submerged parts of roads and bridges. No deaths have been reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee said flood waters had begun to recede but would likely last into the weekend. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is sending teams to both dams to assist authorities in an investigation. The agency in 2018 revoked the hydropower-generating license for the Edenville structure, accusing its operators of deficiencies.

A representative of Boyce Hydro LLC, which owns both dams, could not immediately be reached for comment. Chemical giant Dow Chemical, which is headquartered in Midland and operates a 1,900-acre (770-hectare) facility, said in a statement on Thursday that it was working with state and federal agencies to assess damage, including inspections at the hazardous waste site.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China considers bill limiting Hong Kong opposition activity

Chinas ceremonial parliament will consider a bill that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territorys own lawmaking body in enacting legis...

Soccer-Dutchman Stam named head coach of Cincinnati

Former Netherlands and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has been named head coach of FC Cincinnati, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Stam replaced fellow Dutchman Ron Jans, who resigned as head coach in February following ...

73-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Kerala, death toll now four

A 73-year old woman, who returned to the state from Mumbai and tested positive for COVID-19, died here late Thursday night, officials said. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in Kerala.The three other deaths include that of a four-month-old ...

Turkey says export of dairy products to China will resume

Turkeys exports of milk and other dairy products to China will resume, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Thursday and added that 54 Turkish companies will be able to export to China.In February, Turkey temporarily halted imports of lives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020