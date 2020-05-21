Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I had no choice': Sex for rent rises with coronavirus poverty

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:46 IST
'I had no choice': Sex for rent rises with coronavirus poverty

By Amber Milne LONDON, May 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as coronavirus lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said.

A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA) of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the United States found that 13% had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the coronavirus pandemic. "If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out," one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the NFHA in an podcast on their website. "As a single mum, I had no choice. I didn't want to lose my housing."

Sex for rent has come under growing scrutiny in the United States and Britain in recent years amid spiralling housing costs. Charities have highlighted a rise in online adverts offering rent-free accommodation in exchange for sexual favours. Under the new coronavirus pandemic, millions of people worldwide have lost jobs or income as lockdowns and travel restrictions have forced many businesses to close their doors.

Authorities in North America and Europe have introduced cash benefits, rent freezes and banned evictions in a bid to protect people from homelessness. "Folks that are really vulnerable when faced with eviction, especially during a pandemic, they are sometimes faced with impossible choices," said Morgan Williams, general counsel for the NFHA, which protects tenants against housing discrimination.

"The predators in the housing context ... seize upon that vulnerability," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Data on the prevalence of sex for rent is scarce. With limited awareness of the issue, as well as legal ambiguities that mean victims could face prostitution charges, abuses often go unreported and unpunished, housing experts said.

A 2018 survey by the housing charity Shelter England found about 250,000 women in the country had been asked for sexual favours in place of rent in the last five years. Wera Hobhouse, a British lawmaker who campaigns against 'sextortion' - the abuse of power for sexual benefit - said sex for rent was likely to be on the rise as people desperately wanted to stay at home under lockdown.

"The financial difficulty which many across the UK have experienced as a result of COVID-19 will mean that more people will be forced to accept these arrangements as an alternative to being made homeless at the worst possible time," Hobhouse said. NFHA's Williams said many women did not report sexual harassment by landlords over fears they could lose their housing, or because they were struggling with other issues such as poverty.

"Pursuing complaints in the current climate is a difficult thing," he said. Kaarin Long, women's rights attorney for The Advocates for Human Rights, a U.S.-based human rights organisation, said many sex for rent victims were already vulnerable, including sex trafficking survivors, ex-prisoners and ethnic minorities.

"It's kept under the table, it's kept quiet because those folks don't like to work with formal systems because formal systems have not been good to them in the past," she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court tells judge to respond Flynn's bid to toss lying charge

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday instructed the judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to respond to a petition in which Flynn asked the appellate court to toss ...

AIIMS doctors planning to study how long coronavirus can survive in dead bodies

AIIMS doctors are contemplating autopsy of a COVID-19 victim to study how long the coronavirus can survive in a dead body and if it can transmit the infection, the Delhi hospitals forensic chief said on Thursday. The study will also help as...

Raj govt to run special buses to immerse ashes in UP and Uttarakhand

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said special buses will be run to enable people to immerse the ashes of their family members who lost their lives during the lockdown period triggered due to coronavirus crisis. He asked o...

Century-old Christian graveyard, homes in Pakistan's Punjab demolished, grabbed

Houses and a graveyard belonging to the Christian community in Khanewal district of Punjab province in Pakistan were destroyed and grabbed by a politician belonging to Prime Minister Imran Khans Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf PTI. Accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020