Hearthstone Masters Tour Montreal moved online

With the cancellation of DreamHack Montreal this year, organizers are putting together the Masters Tour Montreal and moving it to an online-only event with a $3 million prize pool. Players who hope to qualify must register through Battlefy, with sign ups starting Thursday. Masters Tour Online: Montreal qualifying begins June 4 and runs through July 26, with the competition set for Sept. 11-13.

To qualify for Masters Tour Online: Montreal, players must do one of the following online: --Win one of 90 online qualifiers.

--Finish with at least a 7-2 record at Masters Tour Online: Jonkoping and Masters Tour Online: Asia-Pacific. --Place within the top eight of a Masters Qualifier for Masters Tour Online: Montreal at least five times.

--Place top 16 Legend on the in-game ladder in the months of June and July --Be a Hearthstone grandmaster.

Additional qualifying opportunities will be available through a limited number of local tournaments across the globe. --Field Level Media