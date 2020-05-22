Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan police say at least 43 killed in head-on vehicle crash

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:16 IST
Sudan police say at least 43 killed in head-on vehicle crash

A head-on collision between a truck carrying passengers and another vehicle killed at least 43 people and left 32 others injured on a highway in Sudan's Darfur region, police said Friday. The police statement said the crash took place late Thursday in the town of Shangil Tobayi in North Darfur province.

The statement did nor elaborate on the cause of the crash. It said a fire broke out in the truck before firefighters put it out. Some of the injured were in critical condition and taken to a hospital in al-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, it said.

The truck, which was loaded with passengers, was traveling from Shangil Tobayi when it collided with a passenger vehicle heading toward the town, more than 1,100 kilometers (about 620 miles) west of the capital, Khartoum, police said. Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization said road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.

In October, a collision between two buses killed 21 people and wounded 29 others in North Kordofan Province..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PIA aircraft with 90 passengers crashes in Karachi's residential area

A Pakistan International Airline PIA aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 pas...

RBI announces nine measures to preserve financial stability ushered in by COVID-19

It is when the horizon is the darkest and human reason is beaten down to the ground that faith shines brightest and comes to our rescue.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das drew hope and inspiration from the 1929 statement of the Father of the Nati...

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that c...

Pakistan passenger plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi: officials

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020