Left Menu
Development News Edition

China projects deficit-to-GDP ratio at more than 3.6 percent in 2020

China has projected deficit-to-GDP ratio at more than 3.6 percent in the pandemic-hit 2020, the government's report issued on Friday said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:56 IST
China projects deficit-to-GDP ratio at more than 3.6 percent in 2020
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

China has projected deficit-to-GDP ratio at more than 3.6 percent in the pandemic-hit 2020, the government's report issued on Friday said. "China's deficit-to-GDP ratio this year is projected at more than 3.6 percent, 0.8 percentage points higher than that of last year," according to the Government Work Report as stated by The Global Times.

The deficit increase is projected at 1 trillion yuan over last year's 2.76 trillion yuan, according to the report delivered by Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang at the opening of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on Friday. China has decided not to set goals on the GDP growth in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

According to Xinhua, the country will work to ensure achieving the development goals of winning the battle against poverty but will not set a specific economic growth target for 2020. The work report further said that the country has set a goal to eradicate poverty this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, we must give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards, win the battle against poverty, and achieve the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects," the report said. Moreover, China is going to issue public bonds worth 9 trillion yuan (USD 1.26 trillion) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Li Keqiang also said that Beijing is ready to boost international cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to work on stabilizing the global economy affected by the deadly contagion. The novel coronavirus which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan has so far affected 5,101,400 people globally and claimed 332,876 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PIA aircraft with 90 passengers crashes in Karachi's residential area

A Pakistan International Airline PIA aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 pas...

RBI announces nine measures to preserve financial stability ushered in by COVID-19

It is when the horizon is the darkest and human reason is beaten down to the ground that faith shines brightest and comes to our rescue.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das drew hope and inspiration from the 1929 statement of the Father of the Nati...

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that c...

Pakistan passenger plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi: officials

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020