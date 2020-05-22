Left Menu
Nepal reports 50 new coronavirus cases; total infections at 507

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:45 IST
Nepal reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 507. The coronavirus has so far claimed three lives in the country, which continues to impose a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The Health and Population Ministry on Friday said another 21 COVID-19 patients had fully recovered and discharged from hospitals. The total number of coronavirus recovery cases stand at 70. There are 434 active coronavirus cases in the country. Of the 50 new COVID-19 cases, nine were from Kapilvastu district -- eight men aged between 24 and 53 and an eight-year-old girl, the ministry said. Similarly, 14 men aged between 22 and 39 and an 18-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Sarlahi district. A 73-year-old woman from Chitwan district tested COVID-19 positive.

There were five new cases from Nawalparasi district -- four males aged between 33 and 74 and a 15-year-old girl. In Banke district, fourteen men aged between 18 and 61 tested positive. In Kailali district, three men aged 19, 23 and 26 tested positive.

Dadeldhura, Baitadi, and Morang districts reported one new case each aged 22, 28 and 41 respectively. The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the Nepal government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city. “At present 14 cases have been reported in Kathmandu. Those entering into the valley require a certificate of negative Rapid Diagnostic Test,” the official said.

So far, 42,488 coronavirus polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the country. Meanwhile, nearly 150 Indian nationals, who work in brick kilns of Bhaktapur district, were stopped from returning to their homes in India by the police, according to media reports. They have been sent back to the brick kilns.

The kiln owners said there were nearly 3,000 Indian labourers in 63 units who wanted to return to their families in India. If the government would allow cross-border movement, the kiln owners said they would provide transport facilitates.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city, has claimed 3,30,000 lives with over 5.1 million confirmed infections across the world..

