Fortnite to screen full Christopher Nolan film

Crossovers are part of what Fortnite does best, and the latest event coming to the game is a full-length feature film from Christopher Nolan. Following popular events around Star Wars and a concert from Travis Scott, Fortnite will screen Nolan's latest film within the Party Royale format this summer. The collaboration was announced by producer Geoff Keighley, who was the in-game host for Fortnite's most recent event.

"We will be screening an iconic Christopher Nolan full-length feature film right here on the big screen," Keighley said. "Stay tuned for more details." The film that will stream through Epic's platform was not announced but rumors centered around a "Dark Knight" blockbuster.

Nolan's trailer for his upcoming film "Tenet" debuted on Fortnite before it was released on YouTube and other platforms. Epic's Donald Mustard said via Twitter that idea came together organically. "We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a theater and how sad we were that we can't do that right now -- but how maybe this could be the next best thing," Mustard said.

Tenet is scheduled to debut on July 17 according to the YouTube trailer. --Field Level Media