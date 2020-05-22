Left Menu
Saddened to hear about Cyclone Amphan hitting coasts of India, Bangladesh: Afghan President

Stating that he was saddened to hear about cyclone Amphan hitting coastal regions in India and Bangladesh, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday expressed his 'heartfelt condolences to the two friendly nations'.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:20 IST
Saddened to hear about Cyclone Amphan hitting coasts of India, Bangladesh: Afghan President
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI

Stating that he was saddened to hear about cyclone Amphan hitting coastal regions in India and Bangladesh, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday expressed his 'heartfelt condolences to the two friendly nations'. "Saddened to hear about Cyclone Amphan hitting the coastal regions of India and Bangladesh. As the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic, this devastating storm worsens situation for communities in the affected areas. My heartfelt condolences to the two friendly nations," Ghani tweeted.

Amphan made landfall on Wednesday along the coastline of India and Bangladesh leaving a trail of destruction in the region. Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the states of West Bengal and Odisha causing loss of lives and property. At least 72 people have died in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh Cyclone Amphan has badly affected 26 districts, causing damage to the tune of 1,100 crore Bangladesh Taka. It has claimed at least 20 lives in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune. As per a report in Dhaka Tribune, around one crore people in the south-western and north-western regions have been left without electricity as the storm disrupted the power supply system.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to take prompt measures to provide money and relief materials to those affected by the cyclone and reconstruct their houses. (ANI)

