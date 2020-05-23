Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 01:55 IST
Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband on Friday pleaded guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, appeared before a federal judge in Boston through a Zoom videoconference to plead guilty under agreements calling for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would weigh whether to accept their plea deals, which restrict his ability to impose different sentences. Loughlin and Giannulli have also agreed to be sentenced to respective fines of $150,000 and $250,000 and 100 and 250 hours of community service.

Gorton scheduled their sentencings for Aug. 21, though defense attorney William Trach requested an earlier date so the Los Angeles couple could have "finality." They are among 54 people charged over a scheme where wealthy parents conspired with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admission to top schools.

Consultant William "Rick" Singer has pleaded guilty to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of parents' children to schools as fake athletic recruits. The parents include actress Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence.

Also on Friday, Peter Dameris, staffing company ASGN Inc's former chief, agreed to plead guilty. "He is deeply apologetic," said his lawyer, Richard Crane. Prosecutors allege Loughlin and Giannulli conspired with Singer to fabricate parts of their daughters' applications so they could be admitted as fake rowing team recruits.

Prosecutors said Giannulli also paid $500,000 to induce a university employee to facilitate the recruitment of daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Insurer AXA must pay restaurant's COVID-19 losses, French court rules

A Paris court ruled that insurer AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateurs lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation. The ruling will ...

At least 82 dead as Pakistan plane crashes in residential area in Karachi

At least 82 people were killed when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, officials said, nearly a week after ...

Georgia state police see no more arrests in murder of black jogger

Georgia police expect no more arrests in the shooting death of a black jogger after taking a third suspect into custody in the racially charged case, which attracted national attention when a video of the incident went viral, authorities sa...

Pregnant women with COVID-19 show placenta injury in small study

The placentas of 16 pregnant women found to have COVID-19 during routine testing at a Chicago hospital all showed evidence of injury, indicating that women infected with coronavirus may need close monitoring during pregnancy, researchers sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020