Excel Esports add Hatrixx to starting roster

Excel Esports signed mid laner Jorgen "Hatrixx" Elgaen to their starting League of Legends roster, the British organization announced Friday. Hatrixx recently played for Tempo Storm, Movistar Riders, Splyce Vipers and MAD Lions among other teams.

The 22-year-old Norwegian joins Rosendo "Send0o" Fuentes, Christian "Taxer" Vendelbo, Matthew "Deadly" Smith and Raymond "kaSing" Tsang on the roster for Excel Esports. Excel Esports are set to compete in the 12-team Northern League of Legends Championship, which kicks off on June 16.