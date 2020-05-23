Mexico receives two flights of Mexican nationals returned from U.S.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:01 IST
Two flights of Mexican nationals who were returned from the United States arrived in Mexico City on Friday, and the 189 passengers will be sent to their states of origin, the Mexican government said.
One flight came from California, and the other from Texas, Mexico's interior ministry said. The people were screened by U.S. authorities for any signs of the coronavirus before being allowed to travel.
