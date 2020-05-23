Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top UN official warns malicious emails on rise in pandemic

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:16 IST
Top UN official warns malicious emails on rise in pandemic

The UN disarmament chief warned Friday that cyber crime is on the rise, with a 600 per cent increase in malicious emails during the COVID-19 pandemic. Izumi Nakamitsu told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council that the coronavirus crisis is moving the world toward increased technological innovation and online collaboration. But she said “there have also been worrying reports of (cyber) attacks against health care organizations and medical research facilities worldwide.” The high representative for disarmament affairs said growing digital dependency has increased the vulnerability to cyberattacks, and it is estimated that one such attack takes place every 39 seconds.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, she said, nearly 90 countries are still only at the early stages of making commitments to cybersecurity. Nakamitsu said the threat from misusing information and communications technology “is urgent.” But she said there is also good news, pointing to some global progress at the United Nations to address the threats by a group of government expert who developed 11 voluntary non-binding norms of responsible state behaviour in the use of such technology.

Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas, whose country holds the Security Council presidency and organized Friday's meeting, said the need for “a secure and functioning cyberspace” is more pressing than ever. He condemned cyberattacks targeting hospitals, medical research facilities and other infrastructure, especially during the pandemic. “Those attacks are unacceptable,” Ratas said. “It will be important to hold the offenders responsible for their behaviour.” Russia did not attend the informal council meeting broadcast online, which was the centerpiece of Estonia's council presidency. The other 14 council nations did, along with about 50 other nations that spoke.

Russia's UN Mission said in a statement on its website that it did not attend because Estonia, the UK and the US violated “the established practice” that all council members attend informal meetings “regardless of whether they approve or disapprove its topic.” The three countries did not attend a Russian-sponsored informal meeting on Crimea on Thursday. All three oppose Russia's seizure and annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. In March, the US, UK, and Estonia accused Russia's military intelligence of conducting cyberattacks against the government and media websites in Georgia, calling the attacks part of “a continuing pattern of reckless ... cyberoperations against a number of countries” that “clearly contradict Russia's attempts to claim it is a responsible actor in cyberspace.” Estonia was the target of a massive three-week cyberattack during a dispute with Russia in 2007 over Estonia's removal of the Bronze Soldier Soviet war memorial from the center of the capital, Tallinn. The attack disabled the websites of government ministries, political parties, newspapers, banks and companies.

Since then, Estonia has built its cyber defenses and become one of the most wired societies in Europe and a pioneer in the development of “e-government.” Being highly dependent on computers, it is also highly vulnerable to cyberattack. Russia has taken on the issue of cybercrime at the United Nations, and won General Assembly approval in December for a resolution that will start the process of drafting a new international treaty to combat cybercrime over objections from the European Union, the US and others. They said it would undermine international cooperation to combat cybercrime.

“We have witnessed malicious cyber activity that appears designed to undermine the United States and our international partners' efforts to protect, assist, and inform the public during this global pandemic,” Acting US Deputy Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet told Friday's meeting. She warned that actions hampering hospital and health care systems that perform critical services “could have deadly results.” Russia's UN Mission posted the speech it would have delivered at the council meeting, which says “the world literally finds itself now before a choice between global cyber peace or cyberwarfare.” Russia said the COVID-19 pandemic introduced dramatic changes to people's lives and showed that the world's dependence on information and telecommunication technologies “is now unprecedented.” Moscow accused an “`elite' minority,” whose members it did not identify, of actively pursuing “the militarization of cyberspace by pushing forward the concept of `preventive military cyber strikes,' including against critical infrastructure.”(AP) PMS PMS

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China has betrayed Hong Kong, former HK governor says

China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony. Beijing is set to impose new national security leg...

COVID-19 fallout: Bihar to keep migrants coming from 11 cities into quarantine centres

Bihar government on Saturday rolled out a notification stating that migrants coming from eleven cities will be kept in quarantine camps in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. The government further stated that people coming from other ...

After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet

As he strides down the sidewalk outside Moscows Filatov Hospital in blue jeans and garish crimson shoes, Dr. Osman Osmanov shows no signs of the rigors hes just been through. But behind the veneer of calm is a yearning for relief from count...

97 dead, 2 survived in plane crash in Karachi: Pakistan Army

Ninety-seven people, including nine children, were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a fiery crash when a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travelers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020