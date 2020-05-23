Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 14:41 IST
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighborhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on board when it went down at about 2:45 p.m. (0945 GMT) while trying a second landing attempt. "Final plane crash update: 66 bodies were brought to (Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre), 31 bodies were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi," the provincial health minister's media coordinator said in a communique, adding that there were no deaths confirmed on the ground.

Rescue and debris clearing in the neighborhood were still underway on Saturday. Seconds before the crash, the pilot told air traffic controllers he had lost power from both engines, according to a recording posted on liveatc.net, a respected aviation monitoring website.

Airbus said the jet first flew in 2004 and was fitted with engines built by CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and France's Safran. Pakistan's prime minister announced soon after the crash that there would be an inquiry, and a four-member team was constituted Friday night, according to a notification from the government's aviation division, seen by Reuters.

The team includes three members of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board and one from the Pakistan Air Force's safety board. The team will issue a preliminary statement within a month, the notification says. There was no official confirmation of the aircraft's black box being found.

"Rescue Op in progress ... 25 affected houses cleared, their residents accommodated at various places with the assistance of Civil Administration," the Army's public relations wing said on Twitter. Pakistan only last week resumed domestic flights it had suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people traveling for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, expected to fall on Sunday or Monday in the country, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Friday's crash is the worst air disaster in Pakistan since 2012, when a Bhoja Air passenger aircraft, a Boeing 737, crashed in Islamabad killing 127 people.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trade union leader Dada Samant hangs self

Apparently fed up with the COVID situation and personal health issues, senior trade union leader Dada Samant has committed suicide by hanging in suburban Borivali, police said on Saturday. He was 92. The Maharashtra General Kamgar Union lea...

Non-usage of saliva on balls will be hard to implement, feels Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels the latest ICC guidelines, instructing against the usage of saliva on the balls in the post-COVID-19 scenario, will be difficult to implement. The ICC Cricket Committee, led by Anil Kumble, has recomme...

Opened J-K Raj Bhavan for all, resolved 93,000 complaints before moving to Goa: Satya Pal Malik

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that he had opened the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhavan for everyone during his tenure as the Governor and resolved 93,000 complaints of the common people before coming to the coastal State. When I ...

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020