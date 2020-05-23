Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM under pressure to sack top aide for lockdown breach

PTI | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 16:10 IST
UK PM under pressure to sack top aide for lockdown breach
Dominic Cummings (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack his top aide after reports emerged about him breaching the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown rules by traveling to his parents' home. Dominic Cummings, who is Johnson's Chief Strategy Adviser at No. 10 Downing Street, had developed coronavirus symptoms around the same time the UK Prime Minister tested positive for the deadly virus at the end of March. According to UK media reports, he and his wife traveled from London over 260 miles to his parents' home in Durham, north-east England, during that time. The government's strict social distancing rules in place at the time called on people not to travel as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. And, the advice for anyone with coronavirus symptoms remains to self-isolate at home and not leave – even for essential supplies – for seven days.

A member of the public is understood to have seen Cummings and made a complaint to the local Durham police, a joint investigation by the 'Guardian' and 'Mirror' newspapers revealed. "On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had traveled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city," a spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said.

"Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house. In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel," the spokesperson said. Opposition parties have demanded a "swift explanation" from Downing Street for Cummings' actions.

"If accurate, the Prime Minister's chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government's guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel," a Labour Party spokesperson said. "The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings. Number 10 needs to provide a very swift explanation for his actions," the spokesperson said.

The Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, said Cummings' position was "untenable" and that the UK Prime Minister has "serious questions" to answer about the reports. "Dominic Cummings has to do the right thing, and if he doesn't resign, Boris Johnson should sack him and he should do that this morning," Blackford told the BBC.

"When you have a situation that at the highest level of government that [lockdown] rules aren't being followed then I think people expect action to be taken," he said. A source close to Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help and that they had stayed in a separate building at the property in Durham.

The latest revelations follow other high-profile figures in the UK having to resign after breaches of the pandemic lockdown, including Scotland's former Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood and leading scientist Neil Ferguson. Dr. Calderwood resigned in April after making two trips to her second home during the coronavirus lockdown and Prof. Ferguson quit as a government scientific adviser on coronavirus after it was reported that a woman he was in a relationship with visited his home soon after he had coronavirus symptoms.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal urges railways, port, private entities to provide support for restoration of essential services in cyclone-hit areas.

West Bengal urges railways, port, private entities to provide support for restoration of essential services in cyclone-hit areas....

Tourism will revive soon in Goa, COVID-19 not a long-term threat to the industry: Satya Pal Malik

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that the tourism industry will revive soon in the state and added that the coronavirus situation does not pose a long-term threat to it. Tourism is not a problem as Goa is Corona free so domesti...

Seven restaurant-goers suspected with coronavirus in Germany

Authorities say seven people appear to have been infected with the coronavirus at a restaurant in northwestern Germany, in what would be the first known such case since restaurants started reopening in the country two weeks ago. The local g...

France allowing religious services to resume after a legal challenge to government ban

France is allowing religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the governments ban on such gatherings. Religious leaders welcomed the decision but said it will take time to put the necessary safety measures in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020