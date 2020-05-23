India provides second consignment of medical supplies to Mauritius

India has provided the second consignment of essential medical supplies including 10 tonnes of Ayurvedic medicine to Mauritius amid coronavirus crisis. Mauritius Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal received the second consignment of essential medical supplies from India.

The High Commission of India said in a statement that an Indian Medical Assistance Team has also arrived onboard INS Kesari to work with the Mauritius health authorities through mutual sharing of experience and expertise. "The second consignment of essential medical supplies from India arrived today in Port Louis aboard INS Kesari. Minister for Health, Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal received the consignment on behalf of Government of Mauritius," the statement read.

The supply of these medicines and the medical team has been arranged by the Indian government at the request of the Government of Mauritius. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and appreciated his government's efforts in effectively controlling the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Last month, India had delivered half a million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to Mauritius as per their request. Mauritius is one of the first countries to receive supplies of this medicine after a special exemption was granted for a few countries. The consignment of essential medicines will be followed by a second consignment in the coming weeks.

The shipment of essential medicines and Medical Assistance Team aboard INS Kesari is part of the 'Mission SAGAR' that reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region. The'Mission SAGAR' has also included supplies for the Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros to jointly meet our common challenges in these difficult times.

SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) reflects India's vision for the Indian Ocean Region, which was articulated by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Mauritius in March 2015. (ANI)