Chechen president calls for divine help in overcoming coronavirus pandemic

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has released a video calling for divine help in overcoming the pandemic after Russian media reported he had been hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 symptoms. But the video, posted Saturday on the Telegram messaging app and marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, does not show Kadyrov and uses only his voice, Russian news reports said.

However, state news agency Tass cited Akhmed Dudayev, the head of Chechnya's broadcasting company, as saying Kadyrov took the video himself. Russian news media last week cited unnamed medical sources as saying Kadyrov had been flown to Moscow for coronavirus treatment, but Chechen officials denied the reports.