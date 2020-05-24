Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chechen president calls for divine help in overcoming coronavirus pandemic

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:30 IST
Chechen president calls for divine help in overcoming coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has released a video calling for divine help in overcoming the pandemic after Russian media reported he had been hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 symptoms. But the video, posted Saturday on the Telegram messaging app and marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, does not show Kadyrov and uses only his voice, Russian news reports said.

However, state news agency Tass cited Akhmed Dudayev, the head of Chechnya's broadcasting company, as saying Kadyrov took the video himself. Russian news media last week cited unnamed medical sources as saying Kadyrov had been flown to Moscow for coronavirus treatment, but Chechen officials denied the reports.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

54 more test positive for coronavirus in U'khand, tally rises to 298

Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 298. All the new patients had returned from outside, a state health department bulletin here said.The max...

Xi says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Chinas annual economic growth target could have been set around 6 had the new coronavirus epidemic not happened, according to state media reports on Saturday. The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gros...

Harry Kane is 'first class individual': Leyton Orient chief

Leyton Orient CEO, Danny Macklin heaped praises on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by terming him as a first-class individual. England captain and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner announced that he will sponsor clubs shirts for next s...

Quarantine tourism, anyone? No takers for Himachal CM's idea

Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs recent idea to promote the hill state as a place where people from elsewhere can spend their days in coronavirus quarantine has not gone down well with many. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020