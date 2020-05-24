US News Roundup: Suspect killed in Texas Navy base; CDC reports a total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect killed in Texas Navy base shooting identified as Syrian-born U.S. citizen

The suspect killed at the scene of Thursday's "terrorism-related" shooting at a U.S. naval air base in Texas has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Aalim Alsahli, a Syrian-born U.S. citizen, federal law enforcement officials said on Friday. In the Thursday morning attack, the gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, wounding one sailor, a member of the base security force, but the assailant was the only person killed, the FBI said.

Special Report: In Oklahoma pork-packing town, COVID stirs fear, faith, and sorrow

Over 25 years, the massive pork plant that dominates this small city brought jobs, new residents, and an economic lifeline to a slowly shrinking farming community. Attracted by relatively good wages at Seaboard Foods, immigrants like Felix and Pilar Jimenez arrived by the hundreds to slaughter hogs and process meat for shipment all over the world. The Mexican couple started work in Guymon, on the vast plains of Oklahoma's panhandle, about a year after the plant opened, followed in time by their sons Michael, now 26, and Anthony, 22.

U.S. CDC reports a total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases, 96,002 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,595,885 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,268 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,852 to 96,002. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 22, compared with its count a day earlier.

Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

U.S. professional sports may be on hold during the pandemic, but anybody with $1,500 can rent a minor league baseball stadium in Florida on Airbnb to create their own experience. The waterfront home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a team co-owned by two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson, has been mostly empty after coronavirus lockdowns forced Minor League Baseball to suspend its season, which had been due to begin in April.

Trump plays golf for the first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy. On a sunny spring day, Trump's motorcade took him from the White House to Trump National Golf Club, and he was spotted wearing a white cap and white polo shirt.

Behind Trump and Sessions Twitter row, a key Senate seat

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump are fighting on social media about a primary battle in Alabama that may be key to Republicans retaining control of the U.S. Senate. Trump has targeted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-sessions-idUSKBN1A51X7 Sessions for retribution since Sessions recused himself in 2017 from a U.S. probe into Russian election meddling.

The drive-in movie stages a comeback in the U.S. in coronavirus era

The drive-in movie, dismissed by many as a relic of an earlier time in America, is making a comeback as entertainment seemingly designed for the coronavirus era. Beth Wilson, who owns the Warwick Drive-in about an hour's drive from Manhattan, says it has been sold out since May 15, the first-day drive-ins were allowed to operate under New York's reopening plan.

COVID-19 distancing compels shifts at the beach on crowded U.S. Memorial Day weekend

Americans excited about what for many was their first big break from coronavirus shutdowns flocked to beaches and outdoor areas on Saturday, snarling roadways and forcing some closures on the Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of the U.S. summer. In Destin, Florida, The Back Porch, a surfside restaurant on Henderson Beach, was full. The restaurant was operating at 50% seating capacity to ensure that chairs and umbrellas could be placed 6 feet apart, and newcomers had to wait for places to become free before they could enter, said hostess Julianna Preede, 18.

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay 'safe'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing on Saturday, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

Exclusive: U.S. plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet a year-end deadline

The United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates in an effort to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020, scientists leading the program told Reuters. The project will compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months, testimony to the urgency to halt a pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people, killed over 335,000, and battered economies worldwide.