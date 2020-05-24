Left Menu
Development News Edition

US News Roundup: Suspect killed in Texas Navy base; CDC reports a total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:28 IST
US News Roundup: Suspect killed in Texas Navy base; CDC reports a total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect killed in Texas Navy base shooting identified as Syrian-born U.S. citizen

The suspect killed at the scene of Thursday's "terrorism-related" shooting at a U.S. naval air base in Texas has been identified as 20-year-old Adam Aalim Alsahli, a Syrian-born U.S. citizen, federal law enforcement officials said on Friday. In the Thursday morning attack, the gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, wounding one sailor, a member of the base security force, but the assailant was the only person killed, the FBI said.

Special Report: In Oklahoma pork-packing town, COVID stirs fear, faith, and sorrow

Over 25 years, the massive pork plant that dominates this small city brought jobs, new residents, and an economic lifeline to a slowly shrinking farming community. Attracted by relatively good wages at Seaboard Foods, immigrants like Felix and Pilar Jimenez arrived by the hundreds to slaughter hogs and process meat for shipment all over the world. The Mexican couple started work in Guymon, on the vast plains of Oklahoma's panhandle, about a year after the plant opened, followed in time by their sons Michael, now 26, and Anthony, 22.

U.S. CDC reports a total of 1,595,885 coronavirus cases, 96,002 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,595,885 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 24,268 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,852 to 96,002. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 22, compared with its count a day earlier.

Stadium shuttered? No problem. Rent your Field of Dreams on Airbnb

U.S. professional sports may be on hold during the pandemic, but anybody with $1,500 can rent a minor league baseball stadium in Florida on Airbnb to create their own experience. The waterfront home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a team co-owned by two-time Masters golf champion Bubba Watson, has been mostly empty after coronavirus lockdowns forced Minor League Baseball to suspend its season, which had been due to begin in April.

Trump plays golf for the first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy. On a sunny spring day, Trump's motorcade took him from the White House to Trump National Golf Club, and he was spotted wearing a white cap and white polo shirt.

Behind Trump and Sessions Twitter row, a key Senate seat

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Donald Trump are fighting on social media about a primary battle in Alabama that may be key to Republicans retaining control of the U.S. Senate. Trump has targeted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-sessions-idUSKBN1A51X7 Sessions for retribution since Sessions recused himself in 2017 from a U.S. probe into Russian election meddling.

The drive-in movie stages a comeback in the U.S. in coronavirus era

The drive-in movie, dismissed by many as a relic of an earlier time in America, is making a comeback as entertainment seemingly designed for the coronavirus era. Beth Wilson, who owns the Warwick Drive-in about an hour's drive from Manhattan, says it has been sold out since May 15, the first-day drive-ins were allowed to operate under New York's reopening plan.

COVID-19 distancing compels shifts at the beach on crowded U.S. Memorial Day weekend

Americans excited about what for many was their first big break from coronavirus shutdowns flocked to beaches and outdoor areas on Saturday, snarling roadways and forcing some closures on the Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of the U.S. summer. In Destin, Florida, The Back Porch, a surfside restaurant on Henderson Beach, was full. The restaurant was operating at 50% seating capacity to ensure that chairs and umbrellas could be placed 6 feet apart, and newcomers had to wait for places to become free before they could enter, said hostess Julianna Preede, 18.

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay 'safe'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing on Saturday, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

Exclusive: U.S. plans massive coronavirus vaccine testing effort to meet a year-end deadline

The United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates in an effort to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020, scientists leading the program told Reuters. The project will compress what is typically 10 years of vaccine development and testing into a matter of months, testimony to the urgency to halt a pandemic that has infected more than 5 million people, killed over 335,000, and battered economies worldwide.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI vs ICC tax issue: Exemptions unlikely as per Govt rule, global body cites 'promised timeline'

Tax exemption for future global cricket events in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC as the former gears up to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 50-over showpiece event in 2023. The ICC and BCCI have...

10K people returned from red zones to Hamirpur having maximum COVID-19 cases in HP

As many as 10,000 people have returned in the last four weeks from red zones to Hamirpur district, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. Over 16,000 people returned from other states to Hamirpur district betwee...

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday Officials....

21 new COVID cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 345

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 345, officials said. Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020