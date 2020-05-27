Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to seek 2021 date for UN climate change summit

PTI | London | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:32 IST
UK to seek 2021 date for UN climate change summit

The UK government is seeking a postponement of the 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to next year due to the travel restrictions, which are likely to carry on amid the coronavirus crisis. The annual UN talks, scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November this year, had already been postponed in April as the pandemic lockdown took hold around the world. It was initially hoped that the summit could be reconvened in the first half of 2021 instead.

It has now emerged that at a UN meeting planned for Thursday, the UK as the incoming president of the summit will propose November 1-12 next year as the new dates. “The incoming Presidency has concluded that, given the uneven spread of COVID-19, this date would present the lowest risk of further postponement,” notes a letter from the UK Cabinet Office to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), circulated on social media.

The venue of the next summit is likely to remain Glasgow in Scotland, expected to be attended by most world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. COP26 has been dubbed the most important round of talks since the global Paris Agreement to tackle climate change was secured in 2015. Announcing the first postponement last month, COP26 President-designate and UK Business and Energy Secretary Alok Sharma had said that he would be working on finalising the new dates.

"The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting COVID-19,” the Indian-origin Cabinet minister said last month. "That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26. We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing a new date for the conference," he said.

The idea of a virtual conference had been suggested but there are fears that it would limit the impact of activists pushing for more urgent change. The year 2020 marks the date by which countries are expected to come forward with stronger emissions cuts to meet the goals of the UN Paris Accord, which commits countries to curb temperatures to 1.5C or 2C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The pandemic will add a further dimension to the next round of talks, including calls on governments to ensure that the economic recovery from the lockdown is greener and geared towards areas such as renewables, cycling and tree planting..

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican exiles leader of Bose monastic community

The Vatican has disciplined another charismatic religious leader, exiling the founder of an Italian monastic community over governance problems. Enzo Bose, a Catholic layman who founded the Bose Monastery in northern Italy, had enjoyed the ...

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned

Boeing Co said Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including involuntary layoffs of 6,770 U.S. workers as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing also disclosed it pl...

IAF inducts Tejas FOC aircraft into No 18 Squadron at AF Station Sulur

The Indian Air Force IAF on Wednesday inducted Tejas Mk-1 FOC aircraft into the recently resurrected No 18 Sqn, the Flying Bullets at Air Force Station Sulur, marking yet another important step towards enhancing the operational capability o...

Germany to lift virus-related travel warning for EU countries from June 15

Germany will lift a warning against travel to 26 fellow EU countries from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin would decide later on its travel guidelines for other countries, including Turkey.A governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020