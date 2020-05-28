Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwandan ex-politician handed life jail term for genocide role

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:53 IST
Rwandan ex-politician handed life jail term for genocide role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Rwandan court on Thursday handed a life sentence to a former politician found guilty of orchestrating the killing of tens of thousands of people during the 1994 genocide, a court spokesman said. Ladislas Ntaganzwa, head of the commune of Nyakizu in southern Rwanda, was indicted in 1996 by the Arusha, Tanzania-based International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda on charges of direct and public incitement to commit genocide, murder, and rape.

The tribunal closed five years ago and was replaced by a successor body, International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, with offices in Arusha and the Hague, Netherlands. About 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus were killed during the genocide.

The tribunal's indictment accused Ntaganzwa of plotting to exterminate Rwanda's Tutsi population and personally ordering the massacre of more than 200,000 Tutsi civilians in one parish in April 1994. It passed the case to a Rwandan government court. "Ladislas Ntaganzwa was today sentenced to life imprisonment over genocide crimes committed during the genocide against Tutsi in 1994," the court spokesman, Harrison Mutabazi, said.

Alexis Musonera, Ntaganzwa's lawyer, said he planned to appeal the ruling. "We plan to appeal because evidence in the hearing was based on witnesses' testimony but that was not enough as some witnesses were contradicting themselves. We are not happy about this lengthy life jail term," Musonera told Reuters.

The judgment was announced by video conference while Musonera used Skype to follow it with Ntaganzwa at Mpanga prison in the southern province. Ntaganzwa was arrested in December 2015 in Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda took him into custody in March 2016.

The United States had offered up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. Félicien Kabuga, the top-most fugitive from the genocide, was arrested in France last week.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said it concluded that former defense minister Augustin Bizimana, another key suspect, had died.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

World urged to rebuild greener, more equal economies after coronavirus

By Sonia Elks LONDON, May 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans to rebuild shattered economies after the new coronavirus pandemic offer a chance to create greener, fairer societies amid growing anger worldwide at rising inequality, the civi...

Doctor's suicide case: Court denies bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month, saying probe was at a crucial stage. Rajendra Singh, 52, al...

China bans pork imports from India: Report

China is set to ban imports of pigs, wild boar and related products from India in an effort to prevent African swine fever ASF and ensure the safety of Chinas animal husbandry, the official media here said, citing a joint notice issued by t...

UK cautions EU against financial "self harm" over Brexit

European companies would be the losers if the European Union tried to impose barriers on London financiers as such firms would be unable to access some of the deepest markets in the world, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020