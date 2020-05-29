Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Players building counter to MLB's pay-cut proposal

Upset with MLB's economic offer to players, the Major League Baseball Players Association soon will present a counteroffer to owners that includes a schedule of more than 100 games and an accompanying prorated cut in pay, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. Major League Baseball presented the players union with a revised economic plan for the yet-to-start 2020 season on Tuesday, proposing a sliding-scale of pay cuts, with the top-paid stars due to take the biggest hits. The proposal was MLB's attempt to revise the year's finances based on shifting realities amid the coronavirus pandemic, which caused spring training to shut down in mid-March and has led to Opening Day being postponed indefinitely. Biles 'praying for the best' with rescheduled Games

Four-times Olympic champion Simone Biles said she was hopeful the rescheduled Tokyo Games will take place next year, amid concern over the global response to the novel coronavirus. "I’m just praying for the best, hoping that it goes on – for selfish reasons, of course – but for all the athletes around the world working towards this dream," said Biles, appearing at the virtual espnW Summit NYC. Williams considers sale of struggling F1 team

Williams is considering a sale of its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a new strategic direction, Williams Grand Prix Holdings (WGPH) said on Friday. The company published annual results showing Formula One revenue slid to 95.4 million pounds ($117.6 million) in 2019, down from 130.7 million pounds the previous year. Soccer: European leagues to resume, Denmark gets creative

European soccer will continue its cautious return to play following the COVID-19 stoppage over the next week as a number of the continent's smaller leagues restart with some novelties and one team in serious trouble for breaking coronavirus rules. Portugal, Denmark, Poland, Serbia, Austria, Croatia and Ukraine are among countries which will again be able to enjoy league soccer, albeit in unusual circumstances with no spectators allowed at games. League expects coaches to return to team facilities soon

NFL teams may be able to bring back members of their coaching staff as early as next week, Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo distributed to teams on Thursday. All 32 clubs closed in March amid the coronavirus outbreak that forced coaches, players and personnel into lockdown, with some teams welcoming back non-player staff for the first time last week. IOC says record high female representation on commissions

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says women now account for almost half of the membership of its various commissions, an all-time high in the organisation's drive for gender equality. Across the 30 IOC commissions, 47.7% of the positions are held by women, up from 45.4% in 2019. On this day: Born May 30, 1949: Bob Willis, English cricketer

Steaming in off his long run, curls bobbing, eyes fixed on the stumps, there have been few more intimidating sights in world cricket than fast bowler Bob Willis in his prime. The spearhead of England's pace attack in the 1970s and early 80s, the 6-foot-6 Willis took 325 test wickets in 90 test matches -- a then English record for a fast bowler. British and Australian MotoGP races cancelled

This year's British and Australian MotoGP races have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The British Grand Prix was scheduled for Silverstone on Aug. 30 while the Australian round had been due at Phillip Island on Oct. 25. Hall delays Bryant's enshrinement ceremony due to COVID-19

The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame said on Thursday the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The enshrinement ceremony for the nine-member group, which includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was scheduled for Aug. 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Draisaitl wins Art Ross, Ovechkin wins ninth Richard Trophy

With the NHL regular season officially deemed final, the league announced its regular-season trophy winners on Thursday, led by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and more history made by Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin. Draisaitl won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leader in points after finishing with 110, 13 clear of teammate Connor McDavid, who finished second. The 24-year-old, who led the league in assists (67) and ranked fourth in goals (43) was on pace to post 127 points if the full 82-game season had been played.