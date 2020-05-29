We're still a long way off concluding EU recovery fund talks - Germany

We're still a long way off concluding EU recovery fund talks - GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:31 IST
There is still a long way to go until talks on a European coronavirus recovery fund are concluded, Germany's foreign minister said on Friday, adding that Berlin aims to act as an "honest broker" during its EU presidency this year.
"We want to emerge from the crisis stronger, and we can only do so by acting together and in solidarity," Heiko Maas told reporters.
"We're a long way off being able to successfully conclude the negotiations," he added.
