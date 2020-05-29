Left Menu
Dutch authorities close third meatpacking plant in a week over virus fears

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Politie_Adam)

Dutch authorities have closed a third meatpacking plant in a week for fear it would be source of coronavirus transmission. The Van Rooi plant in the southern Netherlands was closed on health grounds after 16 per cent of a sample of 130 workers tested positive.

"The test results show that there is a risk that the company can become a hotspot to spread the coronavirus within a short time span," the regional security authority said in a statement. The plant will be closed until at least June 2. Over 30,000 people work in the Dutch meatpacking and slaughterhouse industry.

