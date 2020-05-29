Rajnath Singh discusses 'regional developments of shared security interest' with US counterpart

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the two leaders discussed "regional developments of the shared security interest."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:57 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark Esper during which the two leaders discussed "regional developments of the shared security interest." "Raksha Mantri appreciated Secretary Esper's condolence over lives lost in Eastern India during Cyclone Amphan recently and briefed him on India's relief efforts. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional developments of shared security interest," said Defence Ministry in a release.

"Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark T Esper this evening at the latter's request. The two Ministers briefed each other on the respective experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to continue the excellent bilateral cooperation in this regard," the Defence Ministry release added. This comes in the wake of the ongoing stand-off between India and China in the Eastern Ladakh region.

The two leaders also reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation arrangement and "expressed their commitment" to further promote bilateral defence partnership. Singh invited Secretary Esper to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience, which the latter accepted with pleasure, said the Defence Ministry.

After US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on Sino-India border stand-off, China on Friday said both the sides have the ability to properly resolve problems and no "third-party" intervention is required. "Both parties have the ability to properly resolve problems between the two countries through dialogue and consultation. No third-party intervention is required," said Zhao Lijian, Spokesman, Chinese Foreign Ministry on the US President's offer to mediate over ongoing India and China border issue.

The US President on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying that he was "ready, willing and able to mediate" between India and China. In response to Trump's mediation offer, India said on Thursday that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully. (ANI)

