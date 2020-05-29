Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Indian-origin men jailed for over 12 yrs for money laundering in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:40 IST
2 Indian-origin men jailed for over 12 yrs for money laundering in UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian-origin men have been jailed in the UK for a total of 12 years and nine months for their involvement in a global money-laundering operation involving 2.4 million pounds and an attempt to launder a further 1.6 million pounds. Vijaya Kumar Krishnasamy, 32, and Chandrasekar Nallayan, 44, were sentenced on Friday for money laundering and fraud offences around the world following an investigation by Scotland Yard's Economic Crime Unit.

Krishnasamy was sentenced to five years and nine months and Nallayan to seven years to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property. "This shameless pair have caused untold distress and worry to their victims. This case shows that those responsible for money laundering will be tracked down and face up to their crimes," said Detective Constable Milena Bingley, from the Metropolitan Police's Central Specialist Crime – Economic Crime Unit.

This conviction should be a warning to those who believe they can benefit from money laundering and get away with it, she said. "We will work closely with the banking industry to target organised criminal networks.

"This was a complicated case and I would like to thank our partners in the banking sector and the Cyber Defence Alliance for their support and assistance during this investigation," Bingley said. The case dates back to 2018, when Croydon Crown Court in south London heard that the police received a report from Barclays Bank that several IP addresses were repeatedly accessing multiple business accounts suspected of being utilised for money laundering.

"We continue to be committed to supporting law enforcement in its efforts to combat criminality and protect customers' funds," said a Barclays Bank spokesperson. "We worked with the Metropolitan Police Service during its investigation and welcome the outcome of the proceedings," the spokesperson said.

Operation Palcalla was launched and officers from the Met's Economic Crime Unit worked with the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA) to investigate. Officers traced the suspect IP addresses to properties in the Croydon area. "The CDA were delighted to work with the MPS on Operation Palcalla, a first class excellent example of public private partnerships being used to tackle those organised criminal networks targeting the financial sector, their customers and using money muling networks to cash out their criminal gains," said Steven Wilson, CEO of the CDA.

"The CDA were able to undertake background investigations with their member banks, identify significant criminal activity and provide the MPS with actionable intelligence that led to the arrest and conviction of a prolific criminal and the disruption of his criminal network," he said. On May 2 last year, a search warrant was executed at one of these addresses and Krishnasamy was arrested.

A search revealed hundreds of pages of documents relating to dozens of suspicious businesses and hundreds of bank accounts. His mobile phone contained thousands of images of him accessing various suspect accounts online or withdrawing cash from ATMs.

From the evidence on Krishnasamy's mobile phone, Nallayan was identified as another suspect. The court heard that he was directing Krishnasamy as to where to transfer the criminal funds. Met Police detectives discovered he owned or controlled "mule" accounts that were being used to funnel the money through.

In total, 24 companies that were victim to the scam were identified from around the world. They would receive a fraudulent email claiming to be from their client, who had previously invoiced them, informing them about a change of their bank account details. The company, believing they were paying their genuine clients, transferred money to the suspect bank account. They wouldn't know that they had been defrauded until their real client started chasing the payment.

By that time, the majority of money in these suspected "mule" business accounts was transferred out of the UK and could not be recovered. There were 16 victims who made actual payment of funds into these "mule" accounts. The total value of those transfers was in excess of 2.4 million pounds.

Another eight victims realised that the emails were not genuine, and reported the suspicious emails to their bank or the police. The Met said had these attempts been successful, the victims would have lost close to another 1.6 million pounds. Krishnasamy entered a guilty plea in February this year for conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property between February 1, 2018, and May 1, 2019.

He admitted to having access to the relevant "mule" accounts via online banking, monitoring these accounts, and transferring funds as directed. He confessed that he knew that the funds were the proceeds of crime. Nallayan pleaded not guilty to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property. He was convicted along with his accomplice this week for all offences after a trial that took place at Croydon Crown Court.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals nitrous oxide safe for women in labour, newborns

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the use of nitrous oxide N2O as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual. As per the study converting it to a different form of p...

Medica Medica Group of Hospitals lays the foundation for a healthy future during COVID-19

Kolkata West Bengal India May 30 ANIBusinessWire India Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, hosted its first COVID-19 virtual discourse, highlighting the subject - Adopt the new normal - Lets work ...

UEFA mulls Champions League final host away from Istanbul

UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the ...

IOC approves revised weightlifting qualification system for upcoming Olympics

The International Olympic Committee IOC has approved the International Weightlifting Federations IWFs revised Olympic qualifying system for Tokyo 2020, which now extends the qualifying period to April 30, 2021. Tokyo Olympics was slated to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020