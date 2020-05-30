Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. warns govts, firms against aiding Iran fuel shipments to Venezuela -envoy

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 30-05-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:59 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. warns govts, firms against aiding Iran fuel shipments to Venezuela -envoy
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

Seeking to deter further shipments of Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the Trump administration has quietly warned foreign governments, seaports, shipping companies, and insurers that they could face stiff U.S. sanctions if they aid the tanker flotilla, the U.S. envoy on Venezuela told Reuters on Friday.

Elliott Abrams, Washington's special representative on Venezuela, said the pressure campaign targeting heavily sanctioned U.S. foes Iran and Venezuela was being waged "to be sure everyone recognizes this would be a very dangerous transaction to assist." The Venezuelan navy on Thursday escorted a fourth tanker bringing Iranian fuel through its waters to the gasoline-starved country, defying U.S. threats of "measures" in response to the shipments. At least one other tanker was en route in the Atlantic.

It was a sign of deepening ties between Venezuela and Iran, both OPEC members with fraught relations with the United States. The government of Venezuelan Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has flaunted the tankers' arrivals to show it remains unbowed by pressure. The United States, which seeks Maduro's ouster, has called it a "distraction."

"We've alerted the shipping community around the world, ship owners, ship captains, ship insurers, and we've alerted ports along the way between Iran and Venezuela," Abrams said in an interview. He said diplomatic warnings, known as demarches, have been sent privately to governments "around the world."

A person familiar with the matter said among them was Gibraltar, situated on the tankers' route. A U.S. official said various countries had been asked to deny then port services. It remained unclear what impact this effort might have.

Two other tankers, the Liberia-flag Bella and Bering, passed through the Suez Canal in early May, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Sources familiar with the matter said the United States was looking for ways to prevent them from reaching Venezuela. Abrams declined comment but, citing the sanctions risk, said: "I do not think that you will find ship owners and insurers and captains and crews willing to engage in these transactions in the future."

He predicted the fuel would only last a few weeks and mostly be siphoned off by Maduro loyalists. Shortages have grown acute due to U.S. sanctions against Venezuela under Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse. The United States this month issued a global maritime advisory, giving guidance to the shipping industry on how to avoid sanctions related to Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

Washington has appeared willing to rely on economic measures instead of using its beefed-up naval presence in the Caribbean to block the tankers. Iran and Venezuela have warned against U.S. military force.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Professional Announces Suraksha Salon Program to Support Salons For Post-lockdown Operations

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej Professional, a professional brand with products in hair colour, care, styling and keratin from Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, announced Suraksha Salon Program, to support the Indian salon i...

'West Bengal shifting to Sweden model to contain coronavirus'

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing the easing of lockdown restrictions in the state, a renowned doctor said that following ramping up of COVID-19 tests, the government seems to be gradually shifting towards the Swede...

Study reveals nitrous oxide safe for women in labour, newborns

In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the use of nitrous oxide N2O as a pain relief option for individuals in labour is safe for newborn children and the individual. As per the study converting it to a different form of p...

Medica Medica Group of Hospitals lays the foundation for a healthy future during COVID-19

Kolkata West Bengal India May 30 ANIBusinessWire India Medica Group of Hospitals, the largest private hospital chain in Eastern India, hosted its first COVID-19 virtual discourse, highlighting the subject - Adopt the new normal - Lets work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020