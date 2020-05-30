Odd News Roundup: Move over James Bond; India returns alleged bird spy to Pakistan

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Move over James Bond; India returns alleged bird spy to Pakistan

Indian police have released a pigeon belonging to a Pakistani fisherman after a probe found that the bird, which had flown across the contentious border between the nuclear-armed nations, was not a spy, two officials said on Friday. "The pigeon was set free yesterday (May 28) after nothing suspicious was found," said Shailendra Mishra, a senior police official in Indian-administered Kashmir. It was unclear where the bird was released and whether it flew back to its owner.