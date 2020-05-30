Vitality, Na'Vi cruise at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Vitality, Na'Vi cruise at DreamHack Masters Spring - EuropeReuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:43 IST
Team Vitality and Natus Vincere each swept their opponents on Friday to improve to 2-1 in Group D play at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. Vitality followed up Thursday's 2-0 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas by sweeping ENCE, courtesy of a 16-6 victory on Mirage and 16-9 triumph on Dust II.
Cedric "RpK" Guipouy recorded 40 kills and a plus-19 differential to pace Team Vitality, while Aleksi "allu" Jalli had 32 kills to lead ENCE. Natus Vincere answered Thursday's 2-0 setback to ENCE with a sweep of Ninjas in Pyjamas. They recorded a 16-8 win on Overpass and 16-14 victory on Nuke.
Natus Vincere was led by Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, who recorded 53 kills and a plus-23 differential. Tim "nawwk" Jonasson had 54 kills and a plus-16 differential to pace NiP. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.
The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Each group plays a round robin on best-of-three matches. Groups A and B completed round-robin play last week. Groups C and D will compete through Saturday.
The playoffs are scheduled for June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points. Group D play continues Saturday with ENCE (1-1) bidding to join the leaders in Group D when they face off against winless Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-2).
DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A
1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14 2. Astralis, 2-1, +13
3. Heroic, 1-2, +12 4. North, 1-2, -39
Group B 1. BIG, 3-0, +27
2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18 3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1
4. mousesports, 0-3, -46 Group C
1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +13 2. Team Spirit, 1-1, +18
3. Fnatic, 1-2, -9 4. GODSENT, 0-2, -22
Group D T1. Team Vitality, 2-1, +37
T1. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +5 3. ENCE, 1-1 -11
4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2, -31
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Sweden
- North America
- Oceania
ALSO READ
Vitality, G2 eke out wins in Road to Rio - Europe playoffs
Oil firms, miners lift European shares on upbeat China data
Baltics open Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease
European stocks gain as China data lifts miners, chipmakers
Europe relaxing virus restrictions but cases flare elsewhere