Vitality, Na'Vi cruise at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 02:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Team Vitality and Natus Vincere each swept their opponents on Friday to improve to 2-1 in Group D play at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe event. Vitality followed up Thursday's 2-0 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas by sweeping ENCE, courtesy of a 16-6 victory on Mirage and 16-9 triumph on Dust II.

Cedric "RpK" Guipouy recorded 40 kills and a plus-19 differential to pace Team Vitality, while Aleksi "allu" Jalli had 32 kills to lead ENCE. Natus Vincere answered Thursday's 2-0 setback to ENCE with a sweep of Ninjas in Pyjamas. They recorded a 16-8 win on Overpass and 16-14 victory on Nuke.

Natus Vincere was led by Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, who recorded 53 kills and a plus-23 differential. Tim "nawwk" Jonasson had 54 kills and a plus-16 differential to pace NiP. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through June 14. Each group plays a round robin on best-of-three matches. Groups A and B completed round-robin play last week. Groups C and D will compete through Saturday.

The playoffs are scheduled for June 8-14, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will carry a 1-0 advantage into the match). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points. Group D play continues Saturday with ENCE (1-1) bidding to join the leaders in Group D when they face off against winless Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-2).

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +14 2. Astralis, 2-1, +13

3. Heroic, 1-2, +12 4. North, 1-2, -39

Group B 1. BIG, 3-0, +27

2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, +18 3. MAD Lions, 1-2, +1

4. mousesports, 0-3, -46 Group C

1. FaZe Clan, 3-0, +13 2. Team Spirit, 1-1, +18

3. Fnatic, 1-2, -9 4. GODSENT, 0-2, -22

Group D T1. Team Vitality, 2-1, +37

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +5 3. ENCE, 1-1 -11

4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2, -31

