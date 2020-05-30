Left Menu
U.S. high court rejects church challenge to Illinois pandemic rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 04:42 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a challenge to Illinois' restrictions on religious services during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the state had lifted the limits in question.

Two churches in Illinois had asked the court to exempt them from Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker's ban on religious worship services of more than 10 people, arguing that it infringed on the constitutionally protected free exercise of religion.

But the high court declined to take action, saying in a brief statement that the state Department of Public Health had removed those limits on Thursday.

