Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europeans criticize US move to revoke Iran sanction waivers

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:41 IST
Europeans criticize US move to revoke Iran sanction waivers

The western European parties to the landmark nuclear deal with Iran on Saturday criticized a US decision to end nearly all of the last vestiges of sanctions relief provided under the 2015 pact. The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal with Iran in 2018, leaving the others involved — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — struggling to keep it alive.

The deal promises Iran economic incentives in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The deal was meant to prevent Iran from developing a bomb, even though Iran said it did not want to do that. With the re-imposition of American sanctions, however, Iran's economy has been struggling, and it has been violating the restrictions of the pact in order to try to pressure the other nations to do more to help it economically.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the stakes on Wednesday, saying he would revoke all but one of the sanctions waivers covering civil nuclear cooperation. The waivers had allowed Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Iran's civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties. In a joint statement, the foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain said they “deeply regret the US decision.” “These projects, endorsed by U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, serve the nonproliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities,” they said.

“We are consulting with our partners to assess the consequences of this decision by the United States.”.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Book on PM Modi in 20 languages released by former Chief Justice of India

In a unique web launch with dignitaries present in India and the US, a holistic and comprehensive biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released here by former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan to mark his completing si...

Tokyo metropolitan government unveils robots for use in hotels in fight against Covid-19

Robots are becoming vital in helping Japan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled robots that will be used in two hotels accommodating patients infected with the novel coronavirus...

Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis very quickly to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked prote...

Report: Packers G Taylor takes pay cut, frees $3M in cap space

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor agreed to restructure the final year of his contract as a means to free up approximately 3 million in cap space, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Taylor will now receive 1.5 million and a 100...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020