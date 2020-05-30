Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali Congress holds discussion on new political map

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:52 IST
Nepali Congress holds discussion on new political map
A proposal to this effect was put at the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting that is currently underway at the party's headquarters in Sanepa. Image Credit: ANI

The Nepali Congress, the main Opposition party, on Saturday, discussed the Constitution amendment bill related to a new political map of the country put forth by the government in Parliament. A proposal to this effect was put at the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting that is currently underway at the party's headquarters in Sanepa.

According to Nepali Congress sources, the proposal put forth in the CWC meeting is related to the Constitution amendment bill that seeks to bring an amendment to the political map included in Schedule 3 related to Article 9 (2) of the Constitution. The party's CWC members are currently expressing their views on the proposal put forth in the meeting, they said.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe was supposed to table the bill for discussion at Parliament on Wednesday. However, the bill was removed from the parliamentary business schedule as per a request by the Nepali Congress to wait until the party could take a decision to this effect from its CWC meeting.

It requires a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament to bring an amendment to the Constitution. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has decided to seek a national consensus on the issue.

In the midst of a border dispute with India, Nepal recently released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. India reacted angrily to the move saying such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion".

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali earlier this month summoned Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and handed over a diplomatic note to protest against India inaugurating the key road. However, Gyawali last week said that he was confident that the Kalapani issue between the two neighbours will be resolved through talks.

India on Thursday indicated its readiness to engage with Nepal to resolve the festering border row on the basis of mutual sensitivity and respect. India is monitoring the current situation in Nepal, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said referring to Kathmandu deferring a plan to bring in a constitutional amendment to validate a new map that depicted Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territory "India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts," Srivastava said.

The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory -- India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district...

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand Chief Secy shares plans to contain COVID-19, boost rural economy

Special attention would be given to contact tracing and patient care management, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday, claming that no traces of community transmission has been found for COVID-19 in the state. All ...

La Liga clubs to resume full training next week

La Liga have confirmed players will be allowed to return to full training on Monday, giving them 10 days to work together before the season restarts in Spain on June 11. This is the final phase of La Ligas staggered training programme as te...

Tokyo metropolitan government unveils robots for use in hotels in fight against Covid-19

Robots are becoming vital in helping Japan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled robots that will be used in two hotels accommodating patients infected with the novel coronavirus...

Mercury in check with scattered showers; 13 killed in UP in rain-related incidents

There was relief for people from scorching heat as showers in several states in the north and west kept the mercury below normal levels on Saturday, but 13 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents. According to the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020