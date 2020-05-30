Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surge past 67,000; Federal Minister tests positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 67,704 while the fatalities related to the deadly virus stand at 1,433.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:14 IST
COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surge past 67,000; Federal Minister tests positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 67,704 while the fatalities related to the deadly virus stand at 1,433. According to latest figures available on Dawn, Sindh has reported 27,360 COVID-19 cases so far, Punjab has reported 24,104 while Balochistan has reported 4,087 cases.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus, reported Dawn. "I have tested positive of Covid-19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics," he wrote on Twitter. "I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM."

Besides this, a spokesperson for the Sindh government said private hospitals in the province can now set up isolation wards to treat the COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, violence erupted at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) on Friday night. According to a report in Dawn which cited officials, dozens of people vandalised the facility and attacked doctors, allegedly because the medical staff "delayed handing over the body" of a Covid-19 patient.

According to Police, the patient who was brought to hospital at 2:15 AM on Friday died while being treated. The doctors suspected the patient to have the coronavirus and conducted a test, which came back positive but his relatives refuted the result. According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide have surged to 5,945,737 while the global death toll stands at 365,368. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...

When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model: Ian Gould

Umpire Ian Gould has praised Virat Kohlis fitness levels, saying that the Indian skipper can easily resemble a male model. Gould also said that Kohli has a great cricketing brain and he can talk about the sport for hours.Hes a funny man. Ye...

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several U.S. cities

Civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt ...

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020