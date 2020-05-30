Left Menu
Have no problems with people with valid documents flying out of India: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Centre has no problems with the people having valid documents flying out of India to the countries which are allowing foreigners to enter, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:23 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Puri said that due to this restriction, evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India. "We have no problems with the people having valid documents flying out of India to the countries which are allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction, our evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions," he said.

Puri said that due to this restriction, evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India. "We have no problems with the people having valid documents flying out of India to the countries which are allowing foreigners to enter. Due to this restriction, our evacuation flights to the UAE are going empty from India. People can fly as soon as local authorities lift restrictions," he said.

Earlier, the Minister in a tweet informed that in the second phase of Vande Bharat, Air India operated three flights to Toronto and two flights to Vancouver. "In 2nd phase of Vande Bharat @airindiain operated 3 flights to Toronto & 2 flights to Vancouver on which 1343 people returned to India. 1417 people also flew out of India. 2 more flights are scheduled for Toronto on 8 & 12 June 2020. We are planning more flights to Canada & US," he said. (ANI)

