EHOME's Faith_bian sidelined by nail removal surgery

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:17 IST
EHOME offlaner Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida has been moved to the inactive roster as he prepares for nail removal surgery. The team announced it is searching for a stand-in for upcoming events.

Faith_bian returned to EHOME's lineup in May of 2019 after recovering from a major arm injury suffered during a photo shoot at MDL Macau in January. The nail removal surgery is related to that injury, and The International 16 champion will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. "The position three player Faith_bian followed the doctor's instructions and will undergo nail removal surgery in the near future under the original rehabilitation plan," EHOME said in a statement, as translated by DOT Esports. "Therefore, the whip sauce will be temporarily off the field, peace of mind will be raised. At the same time, we are actively looking for the right number three replacement players to ensure that the normal participation in the recent competition. Please rest assured!"

EHOME recently finished first in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season One. --Field Level Media

