US violence: One dead in Indianapolis shootings amid protests

US violence: One dead in Indianapolis shootings amid protestsPTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 31-05-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 11:16 IST
Authorities are investigating "multiple shootings," including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn't offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved
Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.
